Study: Many choosing Uber over an ambulance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A growing number of people appear to be choosing Uber over an ambulance when they go to the emergency room, according to a University of Kansas economist.

The research indicates patients who are too ill to drive but don’t desperately need an ambulance are taking Uber.

according to the data, per capita ambulance volume dropped by at least seven percent in cities where Uber came on the scene between 2013 and 2015.

Experts say it’s likely because ambulance rides cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

