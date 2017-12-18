Authorities: 3 confirmed deaths in derailment

DUPONT, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say there are three confirmed deaths in the train derailment outside Seattle.

City of DuPont Fire Chief Larry Creekmore also says more than 100 patients transported for treatment Monday after the train went off the track and sent 13 cars onto a highway below.

A U.S. official who was briefed on the investigation said earlier that at least six people were killed. It wasn’t immediately clear how to reconcile the numbers.

The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Authorities say all the train cars have been searched but they didn’t know if everyone was accounted for.

An Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle, killing six people, was going more than 80 mph about one-quarter mile before it entered a curve where the speed limit was much lower.

A track chart prepared by the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the maximum speed drops from 79 mph to 30 mph for passenger trains just before the tracks curve to cross Interstate 5.

Train 501 left the tracks Monday on the I-5 overpass. More than 50 people were hospitalized.

The chart, dated February 7, 2017, was submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration in anticipation of the start of passenger service along a new bypass route that shaves 10 minutes off the trip between Seattle and Portland.

A website that maps location and speed using data from Amtrak’s train tracker app shows the train was going 81.1 mph just before it derailed on the overpass.

It wasn’t clear how fast the train was moving when it derailed.