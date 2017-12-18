UD’s Cunningham named A10 Player of the Week

UD SPORTS INFORMATION Published:

Newport News, Va. – University of Dayton forward Josh Cunningham, was named Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week for his performance in Dayton’s 88-83 overtime win over Georgia State Saturday night in the Flyer’s only game of the week.

Cunningham turned in his fourth double-double of the season with 15 points and 13 rebounds…in the first half!  He ended with a career-high 29 points and 18 rebounds.  The redshirt junior from Morgan Park High School in Chicago entered the game with a Dayton record 22 consecutive field goals made over a three-game span.  He had his first shot blocked four minutes into the game, but then reeled off eight straight buckets to shot eight-for-nine from the field.

After Georgia State struck first with a three-pointer in the overtime period, Cunningham scored four straight points on a dunk and pair of free throws to give UD the lead it would keep for the last two minutes of the win.  He also added a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to push Dayton’s lead out to five points for the first time in the OT.

For the season, Cunningham is fifth in the nation in FG% (.773, 63-86), bolstered by the fact that he has made 30 of his last 31 field goal attempts.  He is also second in the A-10 in rebounding (10.6) and second for UD in scoring (16.8).

Dayton’s next game is Tuesday at St. Mary’s in Moraga, Calif. at 10:00 p.m. ET.  The Flyers return home on Saturday, Dec. 23 when they host Wagner in the final regular-season non-conference game of the year.

