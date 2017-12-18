Xenia boy born with half a heart hoping for Christmas miracle

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A 7-year-old Xenia boy is hoping for a Christmas gift that will change his life.

Brycen Marshall was born with half a heart and has fought various medical conditions since birth.

The Marshall family is hoping a four-legged furry friend will help Brycen.

Brycen uses cochlear implants to help him hear on a daily basis.

“They help me hear, usually sometimes my mom and dad have to scream at me,” said Brycen.

Clearly, no one WANTS to scream in this family.

“We tested the smoke alarms. He doesn’t hear the smoke alarms,” said Nicole Marshall, Brycen’s mom.

A service dog from 4 Paws in Xenia could change that.

After all Brycen has been through, he just wants a normal life.

“I want to do it all by myself,” said Brycen.

“Do you feel like you are different,” said his mother.

“No,” said Brycen.

The ear implants help. However, Brycen’s mom says it can be hard for her son to determine where sounds are coming from.

If someone calls his name, a service dog could lead him in the right direction.

Nicole Marshall “He hears very little. Children with implants don’t generally have sound localization.”

It costs 4 Paws a minimum of $40,000 to raise and train dogs to help those with disabilities.

The family needs to raise $17,000 to give their son the furry friend he needs.

“The dog will hopefully be his best friend. And go everywhere with him. Help him when he does not have his implants in. During bath time, pool time or at night,” said Kelly Camm from 4 Paws.

4 Paws says they get more applications each year from around the globe.

Click here to help Brycen and his family.

Make sure type, “Brycen Marshall” into the field labled “memo” when donating.

