Dayton Arcade gets $4M in tax credits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Arcade is one of 19 historic sites to receive tax credits from the Ohio Development Agency Tuesday.

The project includes two buildings in the Dayton Arcade complex which includes the McCrory building, a three-story former retail building which was built in the 1920s and has been vacant for more than 20 years.

The Third Street Arcade/Gibbons Annex building includes a retail arcade with apartments above; the exterior features a unique Flemish-style facade. Thirty-two apartments will be rehabilitated in the upper floors with office space on the second floor. In the McCrory building, future tenants include an entrepreneurial start-up center affiliated with the University of Dayton.

The total cost of the project is expected to be more nearly $41 million.

Other projects in the Miami Valley also received tax credit awards.

The Nesbitt House in the 100 block of West Second Street in Xenia also received $87,000 in credits for a $416,000 project that includes rehabilitation of the structure four apartments.

Built around 1890 as a single-family home, The Nesbitt House was later divided into apartments. With Queen Anne and Eastlake styles, its rehabilitation fits well into Xenia’s city plan to encourage redevelopment of housing in the historic core.

The Edward Wren Company Building at 31 E. High St. in Springfiled received $2 million in tax credits.

Built in 1921 as a department store and bank in the heart of downtown Springfield, the building was remodeled over the years into retail space, then a warehouse, and finally office space before falling vacant for many years and nearly being demolished. The building will be revitalized as 28 market-rate apartment units with a ground floor restaurant space.

The Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit program is administered in partnership with the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office. The State Historic Preservation Office determines if a property qualifies as an historic building and that the rehabilitation plans comply with the United States Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

Below is a list of other properties around Ohio that received tax credit awards.

46 Park Avenue West (Mansfield, Richland County)

Total Project Cost: $1,100,000

Total Tax Credit: $249,900

Address: 46 Park Avenue West, 44902

This building is one of two projects to be funded this round in Mansfield and one of the first awards made in the city. Dating back to the 1890s, the downtown building once had two commercial spaces on the first floor with apartments on the second and third. After years of vacancy, the building will again be home to residents in the four upstairs apartments with small businesses on the ground floor.

Hedrick House (Mansfield, Richland County)

Total Project Cost: $364,700

Total Tax Credit: $78,675

Address: 159 N. Walnut Street, 44902

The Hedrick House is one of two projects to be funded this round in Mansfield and one of the first awards made in the city. Built in the 1860s, the home was remodeled into four apartments in the 1940s, but has been vacant for more than 50 years. Two residential units will be built in the house during the rehabilitation project, and historic features such as the staircase and woodwork also will be restored.

Central School (Amherst, Lorain County)

Total Project Cost: $12,173,003

Total Tax Credit: $1,497,000

Address: 474 Church Street, 44001

Located in the small town of Amherst, the former Central School has been vacant for more than 30 years. It was built of local sandstone in 1907, and a gymnasium was added to the original building in 1922. After rehabilitation, the building will serve the community as an assisted living residence, which will include a dining and activity hall located in the former gym. Residents’ rooms will be in the former classrooms. New elevators and ADA facilities will be added.

College Club of Cleveland (Cleveland Heights, Cuyahoga County)

Total Project Cost: $12,417,994

Total Tax Credit: $1,226,000

Address: 2348 Overlook Road, 44106

The College Club of Cleveland project consists of two buildings: the original three-story brick mansion and a two-story brick carriage barn. Constructed in 1905, the property was a single-family residence until it was purchased by the College Club of Cleveland, a women’s philanthropic organization, for use as a clubhouse. Plans call for the main house to be converted into ten apartments with four more located in the carriage barn. Thirteen new townhomes will be constructed on an adjacent parcel.

Dorn School of Expression (Cleveland, Cuyahoga County)

Total Project Cost: $1,814,324

Total Tax Credit: $249,999

Address: 7306 Detroit Avenue, 44102

Built in 1913, the building once housed residential units on the upper floor, and a retail space and a fine and performing arts school on the main floor. Though most of the interior historic details have been lost over time, the exterior retains arched window openings and dormers. After the rehabilitation project is completed, there will be four apartments and two retail spaces in the building.

Fox Buick Sales Building (Cuyahoga Falls, Summit County)

Total Project Cost: $1,771,300

Total Tax Credit: $249,000

Address: 2250 Front Street, 44221

The Fox Buick Sales Building is a two-story commercial building along Cuyahoga Falls’ main commercial street with an auto showroom on the first floor and apartments on the second floor. The first-floor commercial space has been vacant and will be rehabilitated into the home of the Ohio Brewing Company. The upstairs apartments will also be rehabilitated. The building is situated on Front Street, a former pedestrian mall at the center of Cuyahoga Falls’ revitalization efforts.

Grossman Paper Box Company (Cleveland, Cuyahoga County)

Total Project Cost: $10,828,212

Total Tax Credit: $1,072,100

Address: 1729 Superior Avenue, 44114

The Grossman Paper Box Company building dates to 1902 and once was home to a large packaging company. The industrial building saw other warehouse tenants in later years before falling into disuse. The rehabilitation project will create 49 new apartments, preserving the historic industrial character of the building and opening blocked windows.

Hilliard Block (Cleveland, Cuyahoga County)

Total Project Cost: $2,226,750

Total Tax Credit: $250,000

Address: 1415 W. Ninth Street, 44113

The Hilliard Block dates back to around 1849, and is one of the oldest buildings in Cleveland’s Warehouse Historic District. Built as a grocery and dry goods store, the building was renovated into offices on the upper floors in the 1980s while retaining commercial space on the first floor. The rehabilitation project will convert the former office spaces into 18 market rate apartments. The current tenant will continue to occupy the first floor.

Illuminating Building (Cleveland, Cuyahoga County)

Total Project Cost: $51,371,441

Total Tax Credit: $5,000,000

Address: 75 Public Square, 44113

This project includes the historic Illuminating Building, built in 1914 on Cleveland’s Public Square, and the nearby Key Center, which is a modern office tower and hotel complex. Floors 2-14 of the Illuminating Building will be converted into 119 residential units while the ground floor will be renovated into retail spaces. The owners intend to rehabilitate eight vacant floors of office space and the lobby in the Key Tower. Restaurant, event, and commercial spaces will be added in the hotel.

St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Cleveland, Cuyahoga County)

Total Project Cost: $2,318,267

Total Tax Credit: $249,999

Address: 2280 W. 11th Street, 44113

The St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church was once the center of the Ukrainian community in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, and later became home to an Hispanic church community. The project will transform the church into corporate offices for a company moving into the neighborhood. Distinctive remaining historic features will be retained, and open spaces will be incorporated into the office design.

Continental Baking Co. Building (Toledo, Lucas County)

Total Project Cost: $5,676,879

Total Tax Credit: $1,109,957

Address: 1101 N. Summit Street, 43604

The former Continental Baking Company Building is located in Toledo’s historic Vistula neighborhood adjacent to downtown. Once the home of Wonder Bread and Hostess products, the building was used by other commercial tenants before becoming vacant in the 1990s. New owners plan to convert the industrial building into 24 market rate apartments along with two commercial office spaces on the ground floor.

Hyatt Block (Findlay, Hancock County)

Total Project Cost: $1,200,000

Total Tax Credit: $232,000

Address: 317-319 S. Main Street, 45840

The Hyatt Block is a three-story building in Findlay’s Downtown Historic District. Except for one first floor commercial space, the building has been vacant for more than 10 years. After rehabilitation, the building will be home to an arts organization offering therapeutic and educational opportunities with offices on the second and third floors.

57 E. McMicken Ave. and 1662 Hamer St. (Cincinnati, Hamilton County)

Total Project Cost: $1,373,500

Total Tax Credit: $225,000

Address: 57 E. McMicken Ave. and 1662 Hamer Street, 45202

This pair of buildings sits back-to-back on the same parcel in Over-the-Rhine. Built around 1880 in the Italianate style, the buildings housed apartments and commercial space, but both buildings have been vacant for at least 15 years. The project will rehabilitate nine apartments ranging from studios to spaces for small families. The building on McMicken will offer commercial space on its first floor.

Dow Corner Building (Cincinnati, Hamilton County)

Total Project Cost: $1,716,249

Total Tax Credit: $188,000

Address: 5901 Hamilton Avenue, 45224

This building was once home to the Dow Drugstore, a local chain of stores, complete with a soda fountain. The second commercial space in the building hosted various tenants over the years from grocers and delis to five and dime and beauty supply stores. There are four apartments upstairs. In recent years, both commercial spaces and the apartments were vacant and in disrepair. The rehabilitation project will preserve the remaining historic features, such as a pressed metal ceiling in the commercial space, and will rebuild the historic store fronts.

Dollhouse and National City Buildings (Cincinnati, Hamilton County)

Total Project Cost: $1,410,549

Total Tax Credit: $155,000

Address: 5917 and 5932 Hamilton Avenue, 45224

This set of buildings in Cincinnati’s College Hill neighborhood were both once important fixtures in the life of the community. The Dollhouse Building was home to Herbert Doll’s bakery and restaurant which operated from 1914-1989. A string of short term tenants used the space until it was vacated more than 10 years ago. The National City Building is the neighborhood’s only Art Deco/Art Moderne Building and served various banks from the time it was constructed in 1949 until it was vacated in 2006. Rehabilitation plans include commercial spaces on the first floors with restaurant tenants expected. The three apartments upstairs will be renovated for new residents.

Engine Co. 22 Firehouse (Cincinnati, Hamilton County)

Total Project Cost: $1,025,000

Total Tax Credit: $250,000

Address: 222 W. 15th Street, 45202

Built in the 1880s as a firehouse, the building served the Cincinnati Fire Department until 1940. After that time, it was used for various industrial purposes and later artist lofts until it was vacated in 2015. Rehabilitation plans call for a mixed use with office space, indoor parking areas, and an upper floor rental unit.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.