Dispatch: Male shot between apartment buildings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A male was shot outside between apartment buildings Tuesday afternoon.

According to Regional Dispatch, a witness called 911 when they heard the gunshot sound and saw a male who was shot.

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesay in the 2240 block of Hepburn Avenue.

The sergeant at the scene said the male was shot in the shoulder with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

