Facebook alerts users not tagged in photos

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Facebook is using facial recognition technology to alert users when a photo of them is uploaded even if the user isn’t tagged in it.

Members can message anyone who posts a photo of them and ask that it be taken down.

Users can also formally request Facebook remove a photo.

Facebook has used facial recognition since 2010 to suggest who should be tagged in a photo, but the new tool is aimed at preventing impersonation.

While the new tool does raise some privacy concerns, Facebook says it will not not use facial recognition to better target advertisements.