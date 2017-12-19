Insane Clown Posse fans can’t rid gang tag in FBI report

Joseph Utsler, also known as Shaggy 2 Dope, left, and Joseph Bruce, also known as Violent J, from Insane Clown Posse, in New York, July 29, 2013. (AP Photo/John Carucci)
FILE Joseph Utsler, also known as Shaggy 2 Dope, left, and Joseph Bruce, also known as Violent J, from Insane Clown Posse, in New York, July 29, 2013. (AP Photo/John Carucci)

DETROIT (AP) — Fans of rap-metal music group Insane Clown Posse have lost an appeal to have an FBI report scrubbed of language referring to them as a gang.

The group’s fans are known as Juggalos. They’re upset that a 2011 report given to Congress describes Juggalos as a “loosely organized hybrid gang.” The fans filed a lawsuit in Detroit, blaming the report for harassment by police.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the report carries no direct legal consequences. The court also says the Justice Department isn’t responsible for how other police agencies use information in the annual report.

Juggalos often have jewelry and tattoos with the group’s symbol, a man running with a hatchet.

The American Civil Liberties Union says the court “let the FBI off the hook.” Juggalos aren’t mentioned in subsequent gang reports.

