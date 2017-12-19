Marvin Lewis noncommittal about next year

Associated Press Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals coach Marvin Lewis says he hasn’t talked to owner Mike Brown about his contract, which becomes the focus in the final two weeks of the season.

Lewis emphatically denies a report that he’s decided to leave Cincinnati after his 15th season. However, he’s dodging questions about what happens in two weeks when another losing season and his contract are up.

Asked on Monday if he wants to be back in Cincinnati next year, Lewis replied by saying only that he wants to coach. Asked if he wants to do that in Cincinnati, he simply said, “Sure.”

The Bengals (5-9) are coming off back-to-back drubbings by the Bears and the Vikings that indicate they’ve lost their focus and desire.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s