NTSB: Amtrak train going too fast in deadly Washington crash

DUPONT, Wash. (AP) — Federal investigators say the Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle was traveling at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Bella Dinh-Zarr, an NTSB board member, said at a Monday night news conference that information from the event data recorder in the rear locomotive provided information about the train’s speed.

Authorities say at least three people were killed and dozens injured when the train derailed early Monday morning, spilling train cars onto a busy interstate.

Dinh-Zarr says it’s not yet known what caused the train to derail and that “it’s too early to tell” why it was going so fast.

Federal investigators will be on the scene Tuesday.

Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after the train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of Seattle.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jon Nelson said Monday night that of those 72 people, 10 people were in serious condition.

Nelson also reconfirmed that three people had died. Their identities have not been released.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari also said Monday night that 80 passengers were on the train along with five on-duty employees.

Amtrak’s president says positive train control — the technology that can slow or stop a speeding train — wasn’t in use on the stretch of track in Washington state where the deadly derailment occurred.

Richard Anderson spoke on a conference call with reporters and said he was “deeply saddened by all that has happened today.”

Train 501 left the tracks Monday on the I-5 overpass. Authorities say a total of 13 train cars jumped the tracks.

Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the train had 12 cars and two engines traveling between Tacoma and Portland, Oregon.

Bova says five vehicles and two semitrailers underneath the train on Interstate 5 were hit when cars came off the tracks from above.

The Amtrak train running between Tacoma and Portland, Oregon, derailed south of Seattle as it was making its first run as part of a faster service that local authorities had warned could be dangerous.

