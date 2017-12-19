Ohio official not joining legal fight over net neutrality

By Published:
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2013 file photo, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine answers questions during a news conference in Steubenville, Ohio. Attorney General Mike DeWine on Friday, Dec. 11, 2015, criticized the agency for disposing of fetal remains in landfills. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2013 file photo, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine answers questions during a news conference in Steubenville, Ohio. Attorney General Mike DeWine on Friday, Dec. 11, 2015, criticized the agency for disposing of fetal remains in landfills. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The office of Ohio’s attorney general says the Republican has no plans to join any lawsuits challenging the rollback of “net neutrality” internet protections.

His counterparts in a dozen states have indicated they’ll join litigation against the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to essentially scrap the principle that all web traffic must be treated equally. But a spokesman tells The Columbus Dispatch no such move is planned by Attorney General Mike DeWine, who’s also running for governor.

The Democrat seeking to succeed DeWine, former U.S. attorney Steve Dettelbach, says there are significant legal questions about how the FCC handled the issue.

The Republican running for attorney general, state Auditor Dave Yost, says “a mere political difference of opinion” doesn’t merit a lawsuit if the law is followed.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s