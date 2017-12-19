One dead in Christiansburg house fire

CHRISTIANBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a house fire in Champaign County.

Authorities say a neighbor called 911 just after 8 p.m. Monday to report flames coming from the windows of a house in the 3100 block of S. Elm Tree Road in Christiansburg.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

After knocking down the fire, crews found one person dead inside the house.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

The Christiansburg Fire Department received assistance from the St. Paris and Fletcher Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

