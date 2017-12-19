Operation Feed the Hungry supplies hundreds of holiday turkeys and hams

The Buckeye Health Plan supplied 425 turkeys and hams to Dayton-area agencies December 19th, 2017.

 

DAYTON, Ohio –  Miami Valley non-profits are getting a jump-start on hundreds of holiday meals. Tuesday, Buckeye Health Plan supplied 16 local agencies with 125 turkeys and 300 hams, which in turn will distribute the food to clients they serve.

“We’re making sure that at least these 425 families have a nice holiday meal on their table,” said Mike Miller, acting executive director of the Dakota Center.

The Dakota Center in Dayton hosted this leg of Operation Feed the Hungry. Over the course of four days, volunteers and staff from Buckeye Health Plan delivered close to 4,600 cuts of meat to 12 Ohio cities.

Buckeye Health Plan community relations supervisor LaVelle Betts said, “What better way to help the community where we live and work than to give back?”

The initiative started with just five organizations in the Akron, Ohio area in 2010. In the program’s seventh year, it’s helping 126 agencies across the state.

“That just goes to show you really the need for food, not just in the Dayton-area, but in Ohio as a whole,” said Betts.

The Dayton Food Bank says one in six people in the Miami Valley struggle with food insecurity and Betts says the holidays can put an additional financial strain on families.

“What we hope that this will e able to do is to provide some peace and some calmness during all of this craziness (during the holiday season), said Miller. “So you at least know that you have a ham or a turkey for your holiday meal.”

