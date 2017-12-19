Dayton restaurant owner fires shots at robbery suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a man who was being robbed fired shots at the suspect Tuesday.

The incident happened around 10:30 am Tuesday in the 200 block of Kiser Street at Falb’s restaurant.

The brother of the restaurant owner called 911 minutes after the robbery and told dispatchers the victim fired shots at the suspect and then chased him down the alley.

The suspect is described by the 911 caller as a  tall black man with braids. The caller said the suspect looked to be in his early thirties and was last seen running through the alley toward Milburn Avenue.

Listen to the 911 call here. It has been edited to remove identifying information.

The 911 caller told police the suspect did get away with an unknown amount of money.

Police are in the area now searching for the suspect. There is no information at this time whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Kiser St. Robbery

