Ryan praises GOP tax bill ahead of final vote

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., followed at right by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., walks past boxes of petitions supporting the Republican tax reform bill that is set for a vote later this week as he arrives for a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan is hailing the Republican tax package, saying “today, we give the people of this country their money back.”

Ryan was wrapping up debate on the House floor on Tuesday ahead of the vote on the $1.5 trillion tax package. It was the realization of Ryan’s years-long work on tax policy.

Protesters disagreed.

On woman yelled from the vistors’ gallery: “You’re lying. You’re lying. Only rich will benefit.” She was escorted out of the chamber by Capitol Police.

Another woman told the Wisconsin Republican he needs to learn math.

