School board to discuss sponsorship of charter school

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – About 170 families will be waiting to hear what comes out of a Dayton public school board meeting Tuesday evening.

The school board is set to discuss a resolution regarding the sponsorship of Dayton Business Technology High School. This comes just days after school officials announced eight schools are at risk of closing due to low enrollment.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting says the school had been operating “at levels below established targets.”

The school was placed on an improvement plan, according of officials, but failed to meet performance guidelines in the sponsorship agreement with the district.

If the school board does not renew its sponsorship with Dayton Business Technology High School, that would go into effect in July, according to officials.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.