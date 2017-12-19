Semi crash slows traffic on I-70 in Clayton

By Published:
A semi crash on I-70 in Clayton slowed traffic (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

CLAYTON , Ohio (WDTN) — A semi accident slowed morning traffic on I-70 in Clayton.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 near the S.R. 49 exit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a vehicle cut off a semi going east on I-70, forcing the semi to run off the road.

The semi broke through the median divider and traveled nearly 200 feet before stopping in the median.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

The vehicle that caused the crash left the scene.

OSP shut down the left lane of I-70 westbound due to the crash.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s