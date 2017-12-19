Semi crash slows traffic on I-70 in Clayton

CLAYTON , Ohio (WDTN) — A semi accident slowed morning traffic on I-70 in Clayton.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 near the S.R. 49 exit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a vehicle cut off a semi going east on I-70, forcing the semi to run off the road.

The semi broke through the median divider and traveled nearly 200 feet before stopping in the median.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

The vehicle that caused the crash left the scene.

OSP shut down the left lane of I-70 westbound due to the crash.

