Teen is 5th suspect in Ohio shooting that killed boy, hurt 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Another 15-year-old boy has been charged in a Cleveland shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and left five teenagers wounded.

The 15-year-old is the fifth person charged in connection with the Nov. 25 shooting. Two 15-year-old boys and two young adults previously were arrested.

The latest teenage defendant was arrested last week and held on suspicion of crimes including aggravated murder. The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.

Police investigating the case say at least 20 shots were fired at a group of teenagers outside a liquor store. A Parma seventh-grader, Abdel Bashiti, was fatally shot when he and his father walked outside their family’s beauty supply store after the gunfire began.

A judge will decide whether to transfer the juvenile defendants’ cases to adult court.

