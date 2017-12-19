VIDEO OF THE DAY: Disney themed light display

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A festive holiday display is putting on quite the show in Tracy, California that’s attracting spectators by the dozens.

With thousands of lights, music and fake snow, visitors say it’s really bringing out the magic of the holiday.

The couple’s theme this year is Christmas in Disneyland, paying tribute to where they got engaged.

