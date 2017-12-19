WSU’s Love HL Freshman of the Week

Love helped Wright State earn its seventh win in eight tries with a 77-69 victory at Toledo on Saturday. The Geneva, Ill., native matched teammate Justin Mitchell for the game-high rebounding mark, finishing with 12 boards and 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 marksmanship from the charity stripe. Six of his game-best 12 rebounds were of the offensive variety. Love’s rebounding average of 8.3 per game ranks second in the Horizon League, trailing only Detroit Mercy’s Kameron Chatman (8.5).

The Raiders, 7-4 overall, will play at Missouri State Tuesday night and at Georgia Tech Friday night before opening the Horizon League portion of the schedule by hosting UIC Dec. 28 and IUPUI Dec. 30. This is the third time this season for the Raiders to be honored as freshman Everett Winchester received the similar honor November 13 and 27.