A new twist on the ice: Bumper cars to hit Providence downcity rink

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’ve never mastered ice skating, there’s a new activity you may want to give a try at the Alex and Ani City Center’s ice rink: bumper cars.

Imagine driving a brightly colored innertube with wheels — or perhaps a donut. The rink unveiled the recumbent cars Tuesday afternoon. Riders sit in a position similar to a paddle-boat and not only bump into fellow riders but spin 360 degrees as well.

The rink is now adjusting its schedule to accommodate bumper cars and skaters, for shared periods as well as exclusive periods for skaters and cars.

A bumper car ride costs $12 per rider for 20 minutes. Riders must be 6 years old and at least 42 inches tall. Children 3 to 5 years old can ride free seated with an adult.

The cars will be available for rental starting Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.