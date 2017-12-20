A new twist on the ice: Bumper cars to hit Providence downcity rink

WPRI Staff Published:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’ve never mastered ice skating, there’s a new activity you may want to give a try at the Alex and Ani City Center’s ice rink: bumper cars.

Imagine driving a brightly colored innertube with wheels — or perhaps a donut. The rink unveiled the recumbent cars Tuesday afternoon. Riders sit in a position similar to a paddle-boat and not only bump into fellow riders but spin 360 degrees as well.

The rink is now adjusting its schedule to accommodate bumper cars and skaters, for shared periods as well as exclusive periods for skaters and cars.

A bumper car ride costs $12 per rider for 20 minutes. Riders must be 6 years old and at least 42 inches tall. Children 3 to 5 years old can ride free seated with an adult.

The cars will be available for rental starting Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s