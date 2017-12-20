AT&T promises $1,000 bonus for employees after Pres. Trump signs tax bill

FILE-This May 6, 2012, file photo, shows an AT&T sign at a store in New York. AT&T is seeing declining smartphone sales, leading to the best profitability ever in its wireless arm as it saves on phone subsidies. The largest telecommunications company in the U.S. says it activated 5.1 million smartphones in its latest quarter, down from 5.5 million in the same period a year ago. (AP Photo/CX Matiash, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least three major companies are building goodwill in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts by finding ways to pass along some of their likely savings to employees.

AT&T says it will pay a $1,000 bonus to 200,000 workers once the tax bill passed Wednesday is signed into law. The Justice Department is currently suing to block a proposed $85 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner, a deal Trump has objected to as “not good for the country.”

Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp says it will pay a $1,000 bonus to more than 13,500 employees, as well as raise the minimum wage for 3,000 of its workers to $15 an hour.

Major government contractor Boeing will provide an additional $300 million for job-training, facility upgrades and charitable giving.

