Boy Scouts leader arrested on 38 charges of child pornography

LAKE COUNTY, Fla.(WESH) — Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Orlando Cyber Crime Task Force have arrested a Boy Scouts pack leader on 38 counts of possession of child pornography.

Michael Douglas Hanen, 67, was a Lake County pack leader with the Boy Scouts, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking anyone with information about Hanen to call its Orlando office at 407-245-0888.

After receiving a tip, FDLE agents launched an investigation and learned that images depicting child pornography were associated with Hanen.

During the execution of a search warrant, agents conducted a forensic preview of a digital device and found 38 files of children who appeared to be under the age of 18 depicted in sexual images.

Hanen is being held on a no-bond status at the Lake County Jail. He will be prosecuted by the state attorney’s office in the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

The following is a statement from Eric Magendantz, Scout Executive/CEO, Central Florida Council, Boy Scouts of America:

“The behavior included in these allegations is abhorrent and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. Upon learning of these reports, we took immediate action to remove this individual and prohibit him from any future participation in our programs.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our youth members. We seek to prevent child abuse through comprehensive policies and procedures to serve as barriers to abuse. These include a thorough screening process for adult leaders and staff, criminal background checks, requiring two or more adult leaders be present with youth at all times during Scouting activities, and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse.

“The BSA offers assistance with counseling to any Scout, former Scout, or the family member of any Scout who suffered abuse during their time in Scouting. The BSA has a dedicated 24/7 Scouts First Hotline at 1-844-726-8871 and email contact address (scouts1st@scouting.org) for these sensitive matters and to report any suspicions of inappropriate behavior.”