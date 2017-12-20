Community group suggests 2nd Street Market for West Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Amid growing concerns that West Dayton is becoming a food desert, some are suggesting the area should get its own version of the 2nd Street Market.

Shenise Turner-Sloss of Neighborhoods over Politics says easy access to food is a growing concern among the West Dayton community.

“With the announcement of Aldi’s closing in the Westtown shopping center. It is a catastrophic blow to the Dayton area,” Turner-Sloss.

West Third Street’s Aldi’s grocery store announced three weeks ago, it’s going to close its doors for good. Local shoppers said they’re now going to have to go out of town for groceries.

Neighborhoods over Politics’ Jamica Garrison said establishing a local market for the west side could be a solution to the problem.

“Where you would have vendors and local area farmers out of Eaton and surrounding townships to come and bring their healthy food options to that area,” Garrison said. “Maybe even the Amish community and Estridge Market who sells fresh meat on the weekend.”

Garrison and Turner-Sloss of Neighborhoods over Politics are suggesting the market could go inside the already existing Aldi building, once the grocery store moves out.

“Access to quality food within a one or two mile radius is what the issue is,” Garrison said. “And although we have some options coming to the area, we need an option specifically for West Dayton, in the Westown shopping center.”

Turner-Sloss added: “We don’t have a number of options for healthy food options, for healthy fruits and vegetables, things that are needed to sustain a community, to sustain an environment as a whole.”