Dayton humane society close to buying land near Austin Landing

humane society
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township trustees have approved a real-estate purchase that will allow the Humane Society of Greater Dayton to buy 3.8 acres off Austin Boulevard for $572,000.

The location is at 2673 Austin Boulevard, just a few blocks away from Austin Landing.

Right now the township uses the land for storing evidence for police investigations.

Miami Township Trustee, Doug Barry says the Humane Society of Greater Dayton approached the township about the available land.

“It really doesn’t fit our needs anymore. It was a good marriage of the two organizations to come together and find something to work for,” said Doug Barry, a Miami Township Trustee.

The property is just a short walk from Austin Landing. Something the Humane Society really wanted to be close to.

The property is expected to be home to an adoption center.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton plans on expanding their original location on Nicholas Road to include a High-Volume Spay/Neuter Clinic.

It’s something Miami Township trustees know is needed in the area near Austin landing.

“They have a program where if someone were to bring in a stray cat. They would spay or neuter it for free. Then what they do to ID them, is they clip their ears back while they do the procedure. It’s a win win for both of us,” said Barry.

Barry says the $572,000 price tag paid by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton allows the township to build a storage facility that meets their needs.

Brian Weltge the President & CEO, Humane Society of Greater Dayton said in a statement:

“This is an extremely exciting time. For years we have been planning and researching what choice is best to impact the lives of so many animals in our community and we are now moving forward in the right direction to make this vision a reality.”

The Humane Society says they are in the early planning stages. 2 NEWS We doesn’t yet know a timetable of what happens next.

The Humane Society says the decision to expand will allow them to neuter more than 20,000 animals each year.

