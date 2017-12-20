End of year tax tips to maximize your returns

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

 

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’ve been procrastinating, now is the time to take charge of your finances.

Here are some last-minute tax tips Doug Talmage of Pohlman and Talmage CPA’s, Inc. shared with 2 NEWS:

  • Charitable giving: Pohlman says making a donation to your favorite charity or non-profit is a simple and popular tax write-off during the holiday season. He also says those with profitable stocks and securities can donate them and not pay taxes on the gain.
  • Max out Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA): If you use a flexible spending account and still have money remaining, try to maximize the funds by fitting in end-of-year medical and/or dental appointments.
  • Contribute to retirement savings: Putting money toward your 401K or IRA not only helps build savings for retirement, but also reduces your taxable income for the year.
  • Make mortgage or loan payments: You can get a head-start on paying off your home and potentially earn a larger deduction from the interest.
  • Defer income: If you’re able to defer any holiday bonuses, that could reduce your tax liability.
  • Prepay taxes: Pohlman says this is key ahead of the recent tax reform package. He expects tax rates to go down next year and even be capped at $10,000.

“Some of these items are going to be deductible this year and next year, but they’re going to be worth more this year because the tax rates are going to be higher than what they are next year,” Pohlman told 2 NEWS.

The CPA says staying organized and starting your filings early is the best way to maximize your returns.

“I would propose that everybody does as much as they can to get the data into your tax preparers as soon possible,” he said. “That gives us time to get the returns in an accurate and timely manner and get the best result for the tax payer.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s