Family, friends grieve death of man shot by police

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Family and friends are grieving after a man was shot and killed by Miami Township police.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 33-year-old Robert Edwards. According to police, Edwards was holding what looked like a firearm when they were called to his home early Wednesday morning, and they fired shots when he refused to drop it.

Authorities later discovered the object Edwards was holding was a pellet gun, according to officials.

Hours before he died, Robert Edwards was posing for family Christmas pictures with his 19-month-old son, Zachary, according to family members.

“Do we have to explain to that little boy [in] 13, 16 years when he Googles his dad why this happened?” said Shawna Stoff, the mother of Edwards’s ex-girlfriend. “We won’t be able to explain it ’cause we don’t know why.”

Stoff said she was not Robert Edwards’s biological mother, but the two shared a mother-son relationship and saw each other hours before the shooting.

It was shortly after midnight Wednesday when someone called police.

“He said, ‘I have a gun loaded in my hand, wanting to pull the trigger,'” a woman said in a call to police. “I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Cause I have some people that want me dead.'”

While the caller said she was concerned about suicidal threats, Stoff said she believes Edwards would not hurt anyone, including himself.

“His go-to was always, ‘Well then I’ll just kill myself. I’m useless anyway. I don’t have a mom. I don’t have a dad,'” Stoff said. “That’s not because he was having a pity party; it’s ’cause his mentality was not the same as the 32-year-old guy who goes to work every day and has two kids and a wife and a house.”

Amber Plymesser and her husband Michael lived with Edwards. She was there when the shooting happened.

“The next thing I know, they’re saying, ‘Stop, freeze,’ and then three gunshots were fired, and he fell to the floor,” Amber Plymesser said.

She and her husband said they wish police had handled the situation differently.

“I feel like he panicked, and he did the wrong thing,” she said.

While Stoff agrees, she said she forgives the police officers who were on the scene that night and is praying for them and their families.

“If they were standing before me right now, I would even give them a hug,” Stoff said. “Not because I love them, because I care that they have to go through that.”

The two officers involved, James McCarty and Shawn Todd, have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation of this incident, according to police.

Funeral arrangements for Edwards are pending.