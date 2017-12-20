Garbage truck backs over, kills Florida man walking dog

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A garbage truck struck and killed a 73-year-old Florida man who was walking his dog.

Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Kim Montes said in a news release that the truck backed into James Lear about 7 a.m. Wednesday near Orlando.

Lear died a short time later at a hospital. His dog, who also was hit, is being treated at a veterinary clinic.

Troopers are investigating the crash and Montes says charges are pending.

