Gift Guide: Last minute stocking stuffers

By Published:

(NBC News) The finish line of the holiday shopping season is approaching, so here are a few final gift and stocking stuffer ideas.

Light up a loved one with a new phone case, like the Lumee case that has lights on the front and back, perfect for pictures in the day or night.

Or keep your phone charged for the task with a Powercore disposable battery pack.

Wireless earbuds, like the Apple Airpods, are also on more wishlists this year as newer phone models nix the headphone jack.

For an Apple alternative, the Bragi headphones feature audio transparency and smart capabilities.

For those that still have not jumped on the voice assistant train, you can get an Amazon Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini for only $30.

For added security, istorage devices can lock up your back-up to ensure files do not get in the wrong hands.

An extra phone cord is another good bet for a stocking stuffer, as chargers are easy to lose or damage, so it’s something just about everyone could use.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s