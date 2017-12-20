Los Angeles officially granted 2028 Olympics, Paris to host in 2024

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee officially dubbed Los Angeles as the host city for the 2028 Olympics. Paris was named the 2024 host.

In its final presentation to the IOC today, LA 2028 highlighted the City of Angels’ plan to create a "New Games for a New Era" by harnessing LA’s unparalleled creative, storytelling assets to deliver the world’s greatest sporting event in a low-risk, fiscally responsible and sustainable way.

During the IOC's official meeting in Lima, Peru, the IOC confirmed the locations by an official show of hands, formally approving an agreement between the two cities and IOC leaders in July.

“Today is one of the most significant days in the history of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movements – and it’s one we’ve been waiting to celebrate for many years," United States Olympic Committee Chairman and U.S. IOC Member Larry Probst said. "Los Angeles’ Games plan is second to none and will have a far-reaching impact domestically and abroad. This visionary dual award will no doubt provide an era of unprecedented strength and stability for the global Olympic and Paralympic movements, and the LA Games will absolutely fulfill their promise of being a New Games for a New Era.”

Los Angeles and the USOC jointly launched the LA bid on Sept. 1, 2015, and shifted the candidature from 2024 to 2028 on July 31, 2017, after coming to terms with the IOC. Under the revised Host City Contract, LA 2028 is able to invest up to $160 million to increase youth sports access and participation in Los Angeles in the years leading up to the Games. The new Host City Contract will also provide LA 2028 with an 80 percent share of any Games surplus and an IOC contribution of $2 billion. In August, the LA City Council and USOC board approved the updated agreement.

The IOC approved a rule change this summer allowing it to break with tradition and award two games at once. With only Paris and Los Angeles bidding for 2024, that essentially meant both cities would win Olympic bids.

Paris and Los Angeles were left as the only contenders for 2024 when Budapest withdrew its bid in February. Officials from both Paris and Los Angeles had stressed that their cities already have more than 90% of the facilities they need to host, reducing the additional cost.

Los Angeles will be hosting the Olympics for a third time, having previously hosted in 1984 and 1932.

The 2028 Olympics would mark the return of the Summer Games to the U.S. for the first time since Atlanta hosted in 1996. Salt Lake City hosted the last Olympics in America with the 2002 Winter Games.

In June, the IOC announced new events would be added to the upcoming 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo.

The 2020 Games will feature 339 medal events, as opposed to the 306 in 2016's Rio Games.

In August 2016, the IOC added baseball, softball, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing to the Tokyo Summer Games.

The new events are as follows:

Aquatics (Swimming)

1) Men's 800m Freestyle

2) Women's 1500m Freestyle

3) Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Archery

1) Mixed Team Event

Athletics (Track & Field)

1) Mixed 4x400m Relay

Basketball

1) Women's 3-on-3 (8 Teams)

2) Men's 3-on-3 (8 Teams)

Cycling (BMX)

1) Women's Freestyle Park

2) Men's Freestyle Park

Cycling (Track)

1) Men's Madison

2) Women's Madison

Fencing

1) Men's Team Events

2) Women's Team Events

Judo

1) Mixed Team Event

Table Tennis

1) Mixed Doubles

Triathlon

1) Mixed Team Relay

**Editor's note: "Mixed" indicates the event will be mixed-gender.

The IOC says the decision is a "significant step toward achieving a 50 percent gender balance at the Olympic Games in both athletes and events."

The 2020 Games are set to kick off from Tokyo on July 24, 2020, with closing ceremonies slated for August 9, 2020.