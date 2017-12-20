Kettering family finds flight during holiday rush

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Connecting flights and travelers are trying to find other opitions of finding how to get to their desinations.

This all started after a massive power outage at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The FAA has issued a ground stop for flights to Atlanta, meaning planes are being held at their departure airports.

That’s according to a tweet from the Hartsfield-Jackson’s airports twitter account.

No word yet on when flights heading to Atlanta from Dayton begin service.

Also, no word yet on when flights coming from Atlanta to Dayton could be arriving.

One family from the Miami Valley found a way to their final destination just in time.