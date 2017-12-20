Man killed in officer involved shooting

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after officers call for assistance early Wednesday morning.

The call for backup came from the 10,000 block of Del Barton Avenue near Aldora Drive just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews at the scene say a 33-year-old man had a weapon and was not complying with police.

A responding officer shot the man three times in the doorway of a trailer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man was making suicidal posts on social media prior to officers responding.

Miami Township police say the officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.