Nine officer-involved shootings in Miami Valley this year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There have been nine officer-involved shootings so far in 2017 compared to a total of five in 2016.

Seven out of those nine shootings were deadly.

The latest one happened Wednesday morning in Miami Township after a 911 call about an alleged suicidal man led police to a mobile home park. Police say 32-year-old Robert Edwards refused to follow their orders and they believed he had a firearm on him. After further investigation police say what they thought was a firearm was actually an air gun.

According to regional dispatch Edwards was shot three times.

The two officers involved are on paid administrative leave, which is routine for situations like these.

Officer involved shootings in 2017:

32-year-old Robert Edwards, Miami Township

23-year-old Jamarco McShann was shot and killed by Moraine Police in October. Police were called out to an apartment complex about a “suspicious vehicle” that McShann was sitting in. Police say he pointed a firearm at them and refused to drop it before they shot him.

Andy Grimm a New Carlisle news photographer was shot by a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy who allegedly mistook a tripod for a weapon in September. Grimm is alive and suing the sheriff’s office.

33-year-old Jason Hoops was shot and killed by Kettering Police in August. Hoops was shot nine times after police say he didn’t follow orders and was reaching for a firearm.

36-year-old Dana Dubose was shot and killed in Vandalia by an Ohio State Highway trooper. Dubose was accused of stabbing his wife to death before driving around and then yielding the bloody knife at the trooper who shot him.

32-year-old Jacob Faulkner was shot and killed a Butler County Sheriff’s Deputy in June. Faulkner was a military veteran who suffered from PTSD. Faulkner was firing at a train and when confronted by officers he allegedly pointed the gun at a deputy who then opened fire.

24-year-old Michael William-Salzl was shot and killed in Hamilton in April. Hamilton Police say they were responding to a shooting call when Salzl confronted them at an apartment complex with a knife.

41-year-old Shelly Porter III was shot and killed in Englewood in February. Police were called to a motel Porter was staying at by an employee. When Porter was approached by officers they say a fight broke out which resulted in the deadly shooting.

An unidentified 15-year-old boy was shot in Centerville in February. That teen is alive. Two Centerville officers walking near the police station and the library came upon a teen who they say pointed a gun at them. The officers shot and wounded the teen when he refused to drop the weapon, their police chief said.