Police give helpful tips for a safe holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is giving out some helpful hints on its Twitter page on how to be safe this holiday season.

Police say to lock your doors and a leave a light on before you leave your house at night if you are going to a holiday party or shopping.

The police department also advises shoppers to avoid carrying a large amount of cash while shopping for Christmas presents and to secure purses and wallets.

Below are two tweets from the police department on how you can make sure to have a safe holiday season:

#HolidaySafetyTip – Heading to a Holiday Party or to do some marathon Christmas shopping? Before you leave the house, be sure to lock your windows & doors. leave a light or two on, and maybe even the TV, and keep any gifts out of the line of sight from windows and doors. pic.twitter.com/cmpKZvn5Is — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) December 20, 2017

#HolidaySafetyTip – There are only a few shopping days left, but even if you're feeling the pressure, don't let your guard down. Pay attention to your surroundings, park in a well-lit area, lock your car, avoid carrying lots of cash, keep your wallet/purse secure & with you. pic.twitter.com/rRlopMaJWV — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) December 19, 2017

