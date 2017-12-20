Police give helpful tips for a safe holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is giving out some helpful hints on its Twitter page on how to be safe this holiday season.

Police say to lock your doors and a leave a light on before you leave your house at night if you are going to a holiday party or shopping.

The police department also advises shoppers to avoid carrying a large amount of cash while shopping for Christmas presents and to secure purses and wallets.

Below are two tweets from the police department on how you can make sure to have a safe holiday season:

