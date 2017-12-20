Police need help identifying jewelry robbery suspect

Photos provided by the Miamisburg Police Department

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg police say a suspect or suspects or  cut a large hole through the roof of a store and stole many pieces of jewelry Wednesday morning.

Police say the robbery happened between 2:30 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Direct Jewelry Outlet in the 200 block of North Springboro Pike where one or more suspects could have been involved.

At least one suspect was seen in surveillance photos wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, Addidas pants with a stripe on the side, glasses and a black partial ski mask over his mouth and carrying a large black bag.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Miamisburg Police Department at (937) 847-6620.

