Police: Report of officer shot, active shooter in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WLWT/WDTN) — Police are responding to a report of an active shooter in Avondale.

Police have received a report of an officer shot in the same incident. The Cincinnati Police Department said on Twitter the situation “is stabilized.”

@CincyPD responded to UC Psychiatric Emergency Services for the report of an active shooter. Scene is stabilized, more info to follow. — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) December 20, 2017

Our news partners in Cincinnati, WLWT, report police have received a report of an officer shot in the same incident, The suspect is “down,” according to University of Cincinnati Health.

A copy of the letter about the incident from the University of Cincinnati’s Public Safety sent to all active faculty, students and staff was obtained by 2 NEWS:

Dec. 20, 2017 Dear UC Community, Please be advised that Cincinnati Police have responded to a shooting incident that occurred at University Hospital Psychiatric Emergency Services, located at 3200 Burnet Avenue. A hospital security officer was shot by the suspect and is currently being treated at University Hospital for his injuries. The suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. UCPD officers are deployed around the campus area, and there is no immediate threat to campus. Sincerely, James L. Whalen Director of Public Safety”

The incident was reported just before 2:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Burnet Avenue.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.