Teen indicted on charges in connection to Summit Square murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Wednesday a teen has been indicted on charges in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Davion Griffin McGhee.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, surveillance video caught the teen who shot the victim on Summit Square Drive in Dayton September 30 and said the office filed a motion to transfer the suspect from juvenile court to adult court.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the teen on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, one count of felonious assault causing serious harm and one count of carrying concealed weapons.

The teen is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center and is being held on a $300,000 bond.

The teen’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, December 26.

 

 

