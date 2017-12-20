Voice of a grocery store angel: Shoppers get operatic treat

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts grocery store employee has surprised shoppers with his operatic renditions of popular Christmas music.

Tony Russo, owner of Russo’s Market in Watertown, tells The Boston Globe he had no idea Guilherme Assuncao could sing when the 23-year-old volunteered to sound check equipment Friday night for an upcoming weekend performance.

His voice shocked his co-workers, and Assuncao was invited back to the stage to perform for shoppers. One woman who visited the store Saturday says everyone stopped what they were doing when they heard Assuncao sing.

One video of him performing “O Holy Night” has since garnered more than 56,000 views on Facebook.

Assuncao moved from Brazil to the U.S. in 2015 to attend school. While he hasn’t performed in years, Assuncao says “music is my life.”

