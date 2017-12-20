What’s next: possible closure for Dayton Business Technology High School

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools will not renew its sponsorship of the charter school that serves students that are struggling to graduate.

The charter school, Dayton Business Technology High School has to find a new sponsor or they will be forced to close down.

Administrators says the school has around 150 students. Many of the students are at their 2nd or 3rd school.

“The next steps are closure. Possibly. Or if we decide to allow them to have another sponsor. That could be another option as well,” said LaShawn Graham a DPS Grants and Compliance Specialist.

Bryan Ashenbaum, president of the board of directors for Dayton Business Technology High School, says the school has no intentions to appeal the decision, but he and the board do have 14 days to appeal.

The school was placed on an improvement plan, according of officials, but failed to meet performance guidelines in the sponsorship agreement with the district.

DPS says Dayton Business Technology High School did not meet any performance measures contained in their contract.

“They actually got a 58.3 out of a possible 100,” said Graham.

“We’re in jeopardy of being penalized in some critical areas that we are in the process of growing in as a district,” said Robert Walker, Dayton public school board president. “So we have 13,000 students, and I would love for us to be able to support the 151 students at Dayton Business Tech.”

With both sides appearing to be done with each other, where does that leave the students?

“With our policy. We will have public meetings with parents,” said Graham.

The school will host a fair that will allow parents to find a school that best fits their child.

Mediators will come together as a team and find a solution to help parents navigate a closing, should that actually happen.

The teachers at Dayton Business Technology High School are part of the union that represents DPS teachers.

“I do believe they will have rights to have some type of position back in our district. But I cant speak to that legally,” said Graham.

2 NEWS has reached out to the teachers union for comment.

If the school has to close, that would not happen until July, which is when the current sponsorship by Dayton Public Schools ends. According to Walker, their students at Dayton Tech would be transitioned to other city schools if needed.

