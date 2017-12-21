1 jailed in Miami County narcotics search

LUDLOW FALLS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff Department arrested a man in Ludlow Falls in a methamphetamine investigation Wednesday.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and deputies searched a home at 117 Friend St., in Ludlow Falls Wednesday as part of a narcotics investigation involving the sale of methamphetamine in Miami County.

The Sherrif’s office says detectives found methamphetamine, scales, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, firearms, and just under $3,000 in cash inside the home.

Forty-year-old Luke Sellman was arrested without incident and taken to the Miami County Jail and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

The investigation is on-going.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says they are seeing a resurgence of methamphetamine being brought into the Miami Valley. Anonymous tips concerning any narcotics trafficking can be left on our website, www.miamicountysheriff.org.

