ArriveSafe program to start Friday in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents in Montgomery County will be able to get a cab ride free of charge for the upcoming holidays.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Thursday the ArriveSafe Program will start Friday, December 22 at 6:00 p.m. through Tuesday, December 26 at 6:00 a.m. and again Friday, December 29 through Tuesday, January 2.

The ArriveSafe Program wants to cut down on drunk driving by providing cab rides in the area.

Officials say if you plan on drinking over the holidays, have a designated driver or take a taxi or cab home.