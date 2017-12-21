Cat recovering after intentionally being shot with arrow

DELANE, FL (NBC News) — A horrific case of animal cruelty after a cat was shot with an arrow in Florida.

Two-year old Reese is recovering at home now, but a picture shows the state of the cat before the vet removed the 16-to-18 inch long arrow.

Owner Jane Morris says she was leaving her rural home off South Blue Lake Avenue Sunday when Reese came running up on the porch and collapsed.

Both she and the vet believe someone intentionally shot Reese.

“It came in through the front and hit her, I found out later at the vet it hit her in the shoulder and went through her body so she was targeted from the front,” Morris told WESH.

Though the arrow missed major organs, it broke the cat’s shoulder bone and she could still lose a leg.

Morris is offering a $200 reward for information.

