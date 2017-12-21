Dayton Project Mobility in jeopardy if ATU goes on strike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With a strike notice filed today by the union representing drivers and mechanics for the RTA, those who rely on the RTA are wondering what could happen next.

One program that could be impacted: Project Mobility.

It’s a program that helps riders with disabilities get to United Rehabilitation Services in Riverside.

URS says they have upwards of 60 clients that rely on Project Mobility and the RTA.

“It has a trickle down effect. It will impact many people not just the clients we serve,” said URS Development Coordinator, Vivian O’Connell.

URS told 2 NEWS that while they have clients that would be impacted, many of their clients families would have to make adjustments if a strike did happen.

O’Connell and the staff at URS have been through transit strikes before.

They had to adjust in January during a 4-day strike by RTA drivers.

“It was stressful for us of course. We currently run 3 bus routes within a 10 mile radius. We will pick clients up and bring them here,” said O’Connell.

If a strike happens between the RTA and ATU, Project Mobility won’t be able to use RTA buses.

“We are adding 2 more bus routes as a contingency plan if this takes place,” said O’Connell.

URS is hopeful that a strike doesn’t happen.

“We have a great relationship with the RTA. They are a great partner. We hope this will be resolved quickly so it won’t impact our clients ability to access services,” said O’Connell.

In all United Rehabilitation Services has 140 adults ranging in ages from 18-85 in their facility each day.

