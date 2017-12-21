Deputy Elf on the Shelf helps out Dunn County Sheriff’s Office

(WEAU) – There is a new sheriff’s deputy in town Dunn County, Wisconsin and his coworkers say he has been getting into a little trouble during training.

“Not fully following directions and orders as he should, or just getting really excited when he sees Christmas ornaments and candy,” said Marie Marty, a secretary with the department.

Deputy Jingles has been training with the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, helping educate community members about what goes on behind the scenes.

“In this day and age in law enforcement, it’s able to bring everyone closer together to understand what law enforcement is rather than the negative effects people might see from the outside,” said Patrol Deputy Jason McDonald, who had the idea of Deputy Jingles last season.

Deputy Jingles’ training is a twist on the popular Christmas tradition, the “Elf on the Shelf.”

Throughout the month of December, Deputy Jingles has been spending time with various deputies and departments, learning things like how to process evidence, jail training, and even having his day in court.