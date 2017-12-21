Family facing eviction this holiday, pleads for help

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Huber Heights family who is facing eviction, this holiday, is pleading for help. The family lost everything in a fire, last year, and have moved into a new apartment.

A city council woman has taken the lead on the fundraising efforts. Councilwoman Janell Smith says the the family is struggling to make ends meet.

Smith says Brandy Tripodi is the sole breadwinner of the family. She works at a local KFC restaurant to support he five year old son and 14-year-old daughter.

But she’s fallen behind on rent, and her landlord has served her an eviction notice. Tripodi has until the end of the month to pay up or move out.

“I made contact with Brandy and I heard her story and it made my heart break,” Smith said. “It seems like life keeps on getting worse and worse for them.”

Their Huber Heights home went up in flames, last year February.

The fire claimed the life of Tripodi’s 10-year-old Tabitha, and left Tripodi and her son Daniel in critical condition in the hospital.

Smith is asking the community to help them out, in whatever way they can.

“Maybe pay it forward a little bit,” Smith said. “And any little bit helps. And if we could help her not be evicted, especially during the holidays and with children who are going through this traumatic event, maybe we can help get her on her feet.”

Smith is asking people to donate whatever they can, whether it’s Christmas toys for the kids, groceries, or money for rent.

To make a donation you can contact Smith at 937-669-8025. She is also on Facebook and at Huber Heights council meetings.

