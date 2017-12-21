Former doctor accused of inappropriate touching pleads guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The former doctor accused of inappropriately touching teens during medical exams has been pleaded guilty.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday 40-year-old Arun Aggarwal from Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has pleaded guilty as charged to four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition.

Prosecutors say between December 23, 2013, and November 10, 2014, Aggarwal, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Dayton Children’s Hospital, inappropriately touched teens during medical examinations. The inappropriate touching was not a medically necessary part of the examination.

Former Dayton Children's doctor arrested in D.C.

Aggarwal was indicted on four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, which are fourth‐degree felonies on August 17.

Thursday, Aggarwal was found guilty as charged on all four counts.

Aggarwal remains in the Montgomery County Jail and will be sentenced on Thursday, December 28.

