Holiday travel picks up in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Christmas four days away, roads and airports are getting busier across the nation, including here in the Miami Valley.

As you fill up your tank before you hit the road, you may notice gas prices are up 20 cents on average compared to this time last year, according to AAA.

Right now, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.43, according to AAA. We’re seeing slightly lower prices in Ohio, with $2.36 for regular on average.

Some people we spoke with said they are not surprised by what they are seeing at the pump.

“Because of the holidays, it always does,” said Paul George, Moraine resident. “You see it go down when it’s like normal days and then up when the holidays come.”

“It was drastic,” said Randy Daugherty, another Moraine resident, of the increase. “A couple days ago, I think I saw if for $2.08 a gallon. And of course I didn’t take advantage at the time.”

Those flying out of Dayton International Airport saw few delays Thursday, but that could change in the coming days.

