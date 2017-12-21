Mom who faked son’s cancer sentenced to probation

By Published:
Monika Burgett listens to opening statements during her trial Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Prosecutors are accusing Burgett of child abuse and other crimes, saying her preschool-age son was treated by a hospital with opioids and received unnecessary medical care after she pretended to be a doctor and falsely claimed he had cancer. (Phil Didion /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A woman who prosecutors say falsely claimed her young son had terminal cancer, pretended to be a doctor and fraudulently raised funds for him has been sentenced to probation.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a Hamilton County judge told 40-year-old Monika Burgett that she needs “significant help” before sentencing her Wednesday to five years of probation. Burgett was convicted in August of misdemeanor child endangerment and telecommunications fraud.

The judge ordered an extensive treatment plan for Burgett. He also ordered her to repay more than $26,000 to the GoFundMe fundraising site.

Burgett’s attorney says the sentence will give her a chance to “get her life back together.”

Testimony indicated Burgett’s 5-year-old son has a genetic condition that causes benign growths. He’s currently living with family members in Texas.

