Past patient at Dayton Children’s gives back to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The founder of an organization is giving back to a local hospital right before the holiday season.

Rosie Westerbeck was at Dayton Children’s Hospital with a serious illness and she said the professionals there saved her life.

Westerbeck wanted to give back, so she decided to donate gifts through her campaign to provided patients with hope and joy.

The Dayton Children’s Hospital has a special place in my heart. I simply want to help those who are facing similar struggles that I endured. My project is very simply, yet has the ability to empower an individual to keep fighting. And that’s what inspires me to continue this program. It is all thanks to the generous people who sponsored wagons and donated items, it would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the help of such a wonderful community,” Rosie Westerbeck said.

Rosie’s Red Wagon Campaign presented 10 wagons Thursday filled with toys and activities for patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital that were generously donated by the Minster community and other individuals.

Rosie’s Red Wagon Campaign is partners with the Cincinnati Reds Caravan and has reached out to donating at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

