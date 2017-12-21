One injured in Xenia shooting

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Xenia that has left one person injured.

According to Capt. Alonzo Wilson of the Xenia Police Division, police were called to East Richard Drive Thursday night after neighbors heard multiple gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a male victim lying in the road on Glover Drive suffering from gunshot wounds, Wilson said.

It appears the shooter fired four shots following an altercation, and the person who was shot tried to flee the scene, Wilson said.

The person injured was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery, Wilson said.

The shooter is a man in his 20’s who has been detained and is being questioned but has not been arrested, he added.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened leading up to the shooting.

Neighbors who spoke with 2 NEWS said they saw someone run out of a house and start shooting at someone in the middle of the street.

“This is a quiet neighborhood,” said Thomas Cloud, a neighbor. “This stuff [doesn’t] happen here. I’ve never seen nobody except the people who live here even in that house. So that’s what I don’t understand.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Xenia Police.

